RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NCDC reports 1 death, 75 new COVID-19 cases

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has reported 75 additional cases of COVID-19 in eight states and the Federal Capital Territory on Wednesday.

A COVID-19 treatment centre in Lagos, Nigeria
A COVID-19 treatment centre in Lagos, Nigeria

The NCDC, via its verified website on Thursday morning, also disclosed that one person was confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications within the period, bringing the country’s fatality toll to 3,134.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the additional 75 cases represent a significant decline from 250 cases reported on Tuesday.

According to it, of the new cases, Lagos state reported 33, Gombe had 13, and FCT had 11 cases.

Osun state accounted for eight of the infected, Edo and Rivers reported three cases each, Plateau had two, Kaduna and Kano reported one case each.

The agency said that 646 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries to 228,137 in the country.

According to it, as of January 26, 2022 the country has recorded 252,753 cases of the novel coronavirus cases, while 228,137 people have recovered from it.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reconciliation of PDP factions in Oyo unrealistic - Party Chieftain

Reconciliation of PDP factions in Oyo unrealistic - Party Chieftain

NCDC reports 1 death, 75 new COVID-19 cases

NCDC reports 1 death, 75 new COVID-19 cases

Nigeria lost N3trn to fire outbreaks in 2021, says Aregbesola

Nigeria lost N3trn to fire outbreaks in 2021, says Aregbesola

Egypt to assist Nigeria in preservation of looted Benin bronzes

Egypt to assist Nigeria in preservation of looted Benin bronzes

Telecom operators rule out 5G interference with flights

Telecom operators rule out 5G interference with flights

NNPC assures Nigerians of sufficient petrol stock

NNPC assures Nigerians of sufficient petrol stock

Senate probes Shedrach Ochoche’s murder in police custody

Senate probes Shedrach Ochoche’s murder in police custody

Buhari appoints Tahir as MD of NEMSA

Buhari appoints Tahir as MD of NEMSA

Why FG wants costly fuel subsidy scheme to go away [Pulse Explainer]

Why FG wants costly fuel subsidy scheme to go away [Pulse Explainer]

Trending

The city of Lagos now has the fastest trains in Africa

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu PHOTO - TWITTER - BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU

Tinubu apologises over 'incorrect claim' on PVC, says it was a mistake

National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves.