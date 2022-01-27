NCDC reports 1 death, 75 new COVID-19 cases

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the additional 75 cases represent a significant decline from 250 cases reported on Tuesday.

According to it, of the new cases, Lagos state reported 33, Gombe had 13, and FCT had 11 cases.

Osun state accounted for eight of the infected, Edo and Rivers reported three cases each, Plateau had two, Kaduna and Kano reported one case each.

The agency said that 646 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries to 228,137 in the country.