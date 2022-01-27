The NCDC, via its verified website on Thursday morning, also disclosed that one person was confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications within the period, bringing the country’s fatality toll to 3,134.
NCDC reports 1 death, 75 new COVID-19 cases
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has reported 75 additional cases of COVID-19 in eight states and the Federal Capital Territory on Wednesday.
The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the additional 75 cases represent a significant decline from 250 cases reported on Tuesday.
According to it, of the new cases, Lagos state reported 33, Gombe had 13, and FCT had 11 cases.
Osun state accounted for eight of the infected, Edo and Rivers reported three cases each, Plateau had two, Kaduna and Kano reported one case each.
The agency said that 646 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries to 228,137 in the country.
According to it, as of January 26, 2022 the country has recorded 252,753 cases of the novel coronavirus cases, while 228,137 people have recovered from it.
