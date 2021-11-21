NCDC registers 45 cases of COVID-19 infections in five states, FCT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) gave the update on Sunday and stated that no death was recorded.

It stated that the infection figure indicated an increase of 22 infections over the 23 infections reported on Friday.

It stated also that as of Saturday, Anambra had 18 infections, the FCT had 15 infections, and Lagos State had nine infections, while Bauchi, Rivers and Kano states had an infection each.

The NCDC explained that the figures for Anambra and the FCT covered the 11 and 15 backlogs they had respectively in the previous week.

It stated that 185 persons were discharged from hospitals on Saturday after recovering from the infection.

It added that Nigeria had recorded a total of 213,532 infections from the 3.4 million samples tested as of Saturday.

Of the figure, 206, 486 persons recovered after treatment and were discharged from hospitals.

Nigeria’s death toll since the outbreak is 2,973 persons.