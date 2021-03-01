The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 240 infections were lower than 341 registered on Saturday, Feb. 27 in the country.

It sadly recorded two COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total fatalities in the country to 1,907 in the last 24 hours.

The Nigeria public health agency said that the 240 new cases were reported from 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NCDC said that Anambra led with 85 new cases; Lagos the epicentre of the disease in the country came second with 82 new infections, followed by Osun with 17 and Ogun with 10 infections.

The other states with new infections were Kwara-nine, FCT-eight, Kano-seven, Abia-six, Borno-four, Edo-two, Bayelsa-tw, Kaduna-two and Rivers-one.

The agency said that the rise in COVID-19 recoveries had resulted in a consistent decline in the Nigeria’s active caseload, which presently stood at 19,909.

The NCDC said that the number of people who had recuperated from coronavirus moved up to 133,768, with 512 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

“Our discharges today include 170 community recoveries in Lagos State, managed in line with guidelines,” it noted.

The agency said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

NAN recalls that the country has tested 1,489,103 people since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.