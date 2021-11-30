NCDC records 21 new COVID-19 cases IN Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 21 additional cases reported on Monday indicate a decrease from the 110 cases reported the previous day.

According to the NCDC, the additional 21 cases bring the total of confirmed infections in the country to 214,113.

It said Lagos recorded 6, Cross River-5, Rivers-5 and Abia-3.

Meanwhile, Bauchi and Kaduna recorded one case each.

The NCDC noted that since the outbreak of the virus on Feb. 27, 2020, a total of 2,976 persons had lost their lives, while 207,292 recovered and were discharged.

The Nigerian public health institute said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.