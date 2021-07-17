NCDC records 132 COVID-19 cases

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new infections indicate a decrease from the 159 cases registered on Thursday.

The NCDC noted that no death was reported as of July 16 2021, leaving Nigeria’s total number of deaths from the pandemic at 2,126.

It stated that the 132 additional new cases were reported from five states and the FCT.

“Lagos State, where a majority of the cases were picked on Friday, reported 109, while Rivers registered 16, Gombe and Katsina recorded three and two respectively, while the FCT and Nasarawa reported one each."

The NCDC noted that a total of 2.36 million tests have been carried out as of July 16, compared to 2.32 million tests a day earlier.

The centre said that the nation’s active cases currently stood at 2,286.

Given the risk presented by the new variants of COVID-19, the NCDC has urged Nigerians to continue to observe preventive measures.

Nigerians are urged to avoid crowds, maintain a physical distance of at least two metres from others, ensure proper ventilation indoor, wear a mask, wash hands often with soap and water and avoid the touching of face.

It is also advised people feeling unwell with symptoms such as fever, sudden loss of sense of taste or smell, or a cough should report early at accredited health facilities for sample collection and testing.

“During the upcoming Eid-al-Adha festivities, we appeal to all Nigerians to take responsibility by avoiding non-essential travel, large indoor gatherings and sharing of prayer items such as mats and ablution kettles, in addition to other preventive measures.