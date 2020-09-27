The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its latest updates on the disease said the new cases were detected in 16 states.

According to the agency, 41 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, the epicentre of the virus in the country.

In Ogun, 27 more cases were confirmed, 19 in Rivers, 10 in Abia, six each in Oyo, Plateau, five each in Bauchi, Ondo and four each in Ekiti and Kaduna.

Other states with new cases are Edo with three cases, Ebonyi with two and Bayelsa, Delta, Osun and Yobe all recorded one case each.

The NCDC’s update also states that so far, 49,722 people who tested positive to the disease have been discharged from treatment centres while 1,106 deaths have been recorded in the country.