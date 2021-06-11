RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NCDC announces 45 new COVID-19 infections

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The country's active cases stood at 1,497, as of June 10, 2021.

Test tubes used for coronavirus tests at the National Public Health Reference Laboratory in Gaduwa, Abuja [Twitter/@nighealthwatch]
Test tubes used for coronavirus tests at the National Public Health Reference Laboratory in Gaduwa, Abuja [Twitter/@nighealthwatch] Pulse Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 45 new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the country as of June 10.

Recommended articles

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Friday.

It noted that 10 states had zero cases reported which were: Akwa Ibom, Ekiti, FCT, Imo, Kano, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Plateau and Sokoto.

According to Centre, the 45 new cases are registered in Ondo - 23, Lagos - 15, Gombe - 2, Katsina - 2, Rivers - 2, and Nasarawa - 1.

The NCDC noted that the country had so far tested 2,180,444 persons since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on February 27.

The agency said the total number of infections in the country was 167,027, while 163,413 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours.

It noted that the discharges included 75 community recoveries from the FCT managed in line with its guidelines.

The public health agency said no additional new deaths were registered in the country in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, had continued to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile, it added that the country's active cases stood at 1,497, as of June 10, 2021.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Terrorists kill student, kidnap 10 from polytechnic in Kaduna

Presidency says Buhari wasn't referring to Tinubu in that interview

El-Rufai is worried criminals have become bolder under Buhari

NCDC announces 45 new COVID-19 infections

Yahaya Bello begs students to stop proposed June 12 protest

House of Reps says no scrapping of NYSC

Twitter suspension in Nigeria exposes spineless Senate's shame, again [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Security is paramount in attracting foreign investors – Buhari

Again, US condemns Twitter ban, asks FG to respect citizens’ rights