NCDC announces 45 new COVID-19 infections

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Friday.

It noted that 10 states had zero cases reported which were: Akwa Ibom, Ekiti, FCT, Imo, Kano, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Plateau and Sokoto.

According to Centre, the 45 new cases are registered in Ondo - 23, Lagos - 15, Gombe - 2, Katsina - 2, Rivers - 2, and Nasarawa - 1.

The NCDC noted that the country had so far tested 2,180,444 persons since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on February 27.

The agency said the total number of infections in the country was 167,027, while 163,413 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours.

It noted that the discharges included 75 community recoveries from the FCT managed in line with its guidelines.

The public health agency said no additional new deaths were registered in the country in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, had continued to coordinate the national response activities.