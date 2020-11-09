The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the NCDC made this known via its verified website on Sunday.

The NCDC said after some weeks of recording low number of cases in the country, the 300 new cases brings the total number of infections in Nigeria to 64,090.

The health agency also announced the discharged of 26 patients from isolation centers across the country.

The NCDC said that the country’s epicenter, Lagos State, reported 255 new COVID-19 cases, its highest number of single-day infections since August 22.

NAN reports that this is coming 24 hours after the state recorded no new case of the virus. The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has 27 infections; Oyo 10; Kaduna 5; Ondo 2 and Kano 1.

According to the NCDC, 26 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours with 59,910 as the total number of successfully treated cases in the country.

The public health Agency said that no new COVID-19 deaths were reported during the period as the national death toll remains 1,154 for the fourth consecutive day.

The agency said that it had activated a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), at Level III, to coordinate the national response activities in the country.