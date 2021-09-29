RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FCT leads as NCDC announces 295 new COVID-19 infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says The FCT topped the list of 295 new COVID-19 infections recorded on Tuesday.

FCT leads as NCDC announces 295 new COVID-19 infections. [Twitter/@dabiodunMFR]

It said in its daily report on Wednesday that the figure did not include Lagos State, the country’s epicentre of the pandemic.

The agency added that the new tally came from 19 states of the federation and the FCT.

“A breakdown shows that the FCT topped the chart with 81 cases, followed by Gombe in the Northeast with 43 cases, while Osun State in the Southwest ranked third with 32 cases.

“North-western states of Kaduna, Zamfara and Kano recorded 25 cases, six cases and four cases respectively.

“Rivers, Delta and Edo in the South-South recorded 20 cases, 17 cases and 14 cases, respectively, while Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa registered seven cases each.

“Ogun, Oyo and Ondo States in the Southwest registered 11 cases, nine cases and three cases, respectively, while Plateau and Nasarawa in the North-Central recorded nine cases and two cases respectively.

“Benue, Ekiti and Niger States recorded a single case each, while Bauchi and Sokoto States recorded no cases in the reports filed by the disease monitoring centres,’’ it stated.

It added that the country’s total infection toll now stands at 205,047 while the fatality toll now stands at 2,695.

The NCDC also stated that the new fatality figure included a backlog of two deaths in Delta on Sept. 23 and Sept. 26.

It added that active cases were 9,083, while 193,260 cases were successfully treated and discharged.

It stated that since the outbreak of the virus in 2020 Nigeria had tested more than 3,043,321 samples as at Tuesday, showing an increase of 46,261 over the number of samples tested as at Monday.

