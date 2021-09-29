The agency added that the new tally came from 19 states of the federation and the FCT.

“A breakdown shows that the FCT topped the chart with 81 cases, followed by Gombe in the Northeast with 43 cases, while Osun State in the Southwest ranked third with 32 cases.

“North-western states of Kaduna, Zamfara and Kano recorded 25 cases, six cases and four cases respectively.

“Rivers, Delta and Edo in the South-South recorded 20 cases, 17 cases and 14 cases, respectively, while Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa registered seven cases each.

“Ogun, Oyo and Ondo States in the Southwest registered 11 cases, nine cases and three cases, respectively, while Plateau and Nasarawa in the North-Central recorded nine cases and two cases respectively.

“Benue, Ekiti and Niger States recorded a single case each, while Bauchi and Sokoto States recorded no cases in the reports filed by the disease monitoring centres,’’ it stated.

It added that the country’s total infection toll now stands at 205,047 while the fatality toll now stands at 2,695.

The NCDC also stated that the new fatality figure included a backlog of two deaths in Delta on Sept. 23 and Sept. 26.

It added that active cases were 9,083, while 193,260 cases were successfully treated and discharged.