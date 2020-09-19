The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Friday, September 18, 2020, announced the new cases 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The bulk of the new cases were detected in Lagos as the state records 59 more cases followed by Abia and Abuja with 46 and 22 cases respectively.

In Gombe, 20 cases were recorded, 17 in Plateau, 11 in Rivers, seven in Bauchi, six each in Benue, Ekiti and Imo, while Kaduna, Kwara and Ondo recorded four cases each.

Other states with new cases are; Ogun-3 Osun-3 Bayelsa-1 Edo-1 Kano-1.

According to the NCDC’s updates, a total of 48,305 patients have been discharged from treatment centres, while 1,094 deaths have been so far been recorded.