NCDC announces 210 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours

The NCDC says with the new figure, a total of 192,421 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19 in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), says the country recorded two more COVID-19-related deaths with 210 additional cases in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC, in its latest update on Sunday morning, said the cases were reported in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It indicated that the country’s total infection from the pandemic currently stands at 204,201 while the fatality toll increased to 2,673.

It also noted that six states – Benue, Kano, Nasarawa, Plateau, Sokoto and Zamfara – recorded no new cases.

The breakdown shows that Lagos remains the nation’s epicentre of the virus with 79 cases, followed by Edo with 20 new infections and Anambra third with 19 cases.

Other states are Rivers (18), Ondo (15), Gombe (14), Oyo (13), Kaduna (11), Ekiti (8), Delta (6), FCT (5), Bayelsa (1) and Kano (1).

The NCDC stated with the new figure, a total of 192,421 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19 in the country.

It added that over 2. 9 million samples of the virus from the nation’s roughly 200 million population have been tested.

The NCDC noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The agency stated that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 9,098.

