NCC will capture IMEI of phones automatically, no need for Nigerians to submit

The Device Management System will keep records of all registered devices' IMEI.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami. [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has clarified that Nigerians don't have to submit the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) of their devices as widely reported in the media.

The commission's recently-approved Revised National Identity Policy For SIM Card Registration provides for a Device Management System (DMS) to keep records of all registered devices' IMEI and owners of such devices.

Media reports early on Friday, May 21, 2021 had indicated that Nigerians would have to manually submit their IMEIs to the NCC, but the agency said that won't be the case.

The NCC said in a statement on Friday afternoon that the DMS will capture IMEI automatically when it is launched.

"The DMS will essentially protect subscribers against phone theft and will identify and enable the elimination of fake devices from the networks," the commission said.

The policy, launched earlier in May, aims to accelerate economic planning and development by improving national digital identity.

The NCC said the implementation of the DMS will discourage the theft of mobile phones and other smart devices, as they can be disabled once they are reported stolen or flagged as illegal by the owner.

The system will be available to all the operators, service providers, and mobile phone technicians to ensure they're not working with stolen devices.

"The purpose is to ensure that such devices do not work even if different SIM Cards are inserted in those devices," the policy document read.

The NCC's clarification that the data will be collected automatically is unlikely to ease the concerns of many who see the policy as an infringement of their rights to privacy as enshrined in the constitution.

It's a touchy issue especially with the ongoing NIN-SIM linkage exercise that has been the subject of controversy and privacy concerns for months.

