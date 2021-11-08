RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NCC to generate N632 billion revenue in 2022

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The targeted revenue will comprise expected proceeds from 5G spectrum auction.

Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta
Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says it is targeting revenue of N632.39 billion for the 2022 fiscal year.

Recommended articles

Executive Vice Chairman of the commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, stated this during budget defence before the National Assembly Joint Committee on Communications in Abuja.

According to him, the N632.39 billion targeted revenue will comprise expected proceeds from 5G spectrum auction.

"Each slot of the 5G spectrum is going for an exact price of N75 billion. However, in an auction, it can go as high as N100 billion.

"The exact price for the Spectrum auction, in 2022 will give the Federal Government, N300 billion; when the projected revenue is added to it, we are expecting well over N600 billion because it is an auction.

"Our revenue in 2022 will be higher than what is being generated in 2021.

"For the commission's main budget, a sum of N86.2 billion is proposed for recurrent expenditures, N29.36 billion is for Capital while N2.55 billion is earmarked for Special Projects," he said.

On the safety of the 5G, Danbatta told the committee led by the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, that nothing hazardous would happen from the Network.

"Concerning the fear about the 5G spectrum, we share the same concern because it is justified and we have been sensitising Nigerians about the safety of the new technology.

"Up till date, there is no credible evidence about the health hazard of the 5G technology, therefore, it is safe," he said.

He stressed that the 5G Spectrum network was good for the economy and the nation's social transformation.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NCC to generate N632 billion revenue in 2022

NCC to generate N632 billion revenue in 2022

INEC adjusts voting hours for Anambra supplementary election

INEC adjusts voting hours for Anambra supplementary election

Obaseki says security improving in Edo

Obaseki says security improving in Edo

PDP candidate Ozigbo thinks he can still win Anambra election despite trailing with over 50k votes

PDP candidate Ozigbo thinks he can still win Anambra election despite trailing with over 50k votes

Nigeria suffers worst cholera outbreak in over 10 years

Nigeria suffers worst cholera outbreak in over 10 years

ASUU panel clears FUTO's appointment of Pantami as professor

ASUU panel clears FUTO's appointment of Pantami as professor

We’ve recorded appreciable milestone in recovering looted assets - Malami

We’ve recorded appreciable milestone in recovering looted assets - Malami

Drama outside Court premises as EFCC operatives move to rearrest Maina after conviction

Drama outside Court premises as EFCC operatives move to rearrest Maina after conviction

New Imo Speaker rallies support for Gov Uzodinma

New Imo Speaker rallies support for Gov Uzodinma

Trending

Lagos shuts down Vedic Hospital for employing unlicensed foreign doctors

Vedic Lifecare Hospital [Vedic]

21-Storey building collapses in Ikoyi, Lagos

Building collapse in Ikoyi, Lagos

36 people confirmed dead in Ikoyi building collapse

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]

Body of Femi Osibona, Fourscore Homes owner recovered from collapsed Ikoyi building

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]