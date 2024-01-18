ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NCC suspends Glo's disconnection from MTN, expects resolution in 21 days

News Agency Of Nigeria

NCC expects MTN and Glo to resolve all outstanding issues within the 21-day period given.

NCC suspends Glo's disconnection from MTN, expects resolution in 21 days [Access News and Magazine]
NCC suspends Glo's disconnection from MTN, expects resolution in 21 days [Access News and Magazine]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued by NCC Director of Public Affairs, Dr Reuben Muoka on Thursday in Abuja. Muoka said the commission expects MTN and Glo to resolve all outstanding issues within the 21-day period given.

He said the NCC insists that interconnect debts must be settled by all operating companies as a necessary component towards compliance with regulatory obligations of all licensees.

The commission is pleased to announce that the parties have now reached agreement to resolve all outstanding issues between them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For this reason, and in exercise of its regulatory powers in that regard, the Commission has put the phased disconnection on hold for a period of 21 (twenty-one) days from today.

“The commission expects MTN and Glo to resolve all outstanding issues within the 21-day period.

“The commission insists that interconnect debts must be settled by all operating companies as a necessary component towards compliance with regulatory obligations of all licensees.

“It is obligatory that Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and other licensees in the telecom industry keep to the terms and conditions of their licenses, especially as contained in their interconnection agreements,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission had earlier gave a Pre-disconnection notice to inform subscribers of the approval granted to MTN to disconnect Globacom with the effect from January 18. The disconnection is due to long-standing interconnection debt dispute between the parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that the NCC had on January 8, approved MTN’s request to partially disconnect Glo from its network over unpaid interconnect charges. The partial disconnection means that Globacom’s subscribers will be unable to place calls to any MTN number but can receive calls from MTN users.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NCC suspends Glo's disconnection from MTN, expects resolution in 21 days

NCC suspends Glo's disconnection from MTN, expects resolution in 21 days

Dele Alake orders mining officers in his ministry to investigate Ibadan explosion

Dele Alake orders mining officers in his ministry to investigate Ibadan explosion

Wike vows to make FCT unbearable for bandits and kidnappers to operate

Wike vows to make FCT unbearable for bandits and kidnappers to operate

Don't approach insecurity like Buhari - Afenifere leader warns Tinubu

Don't approach insecurity like Buhari - Afenifere leader warns Tinubu

Excitement as 900 orphans receive free lunch in Katsina

Excitement as 900 orphans receive free lunch in Katsina

Makinde calls for calm as death toll from Ibadan explosion rises to 3

Makinde calls for calm as death toll from Ibadan explosion rises to 3

Tinubu says those responsible for Ibadan explosion must be fished out

Tinubu says those responsible for Ibadan explosion must be fished out

Defence Minister cautions Nigerians to stop paying ransom to kidnappers

Defence Minister cautions Nigerians to stop paying ransom to kidnappers

Agency mourns pregnant woman allegedly killed by husband in Lagos

Agency mourns pregnant woman allegedly killed by husband in Lagos

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu and French President, Emmanuel Macron at a recent climate change summit in Paris. [Twitter:NosaAsemota]

Tinubu calls for strengthened cooperation with France to end terrorism

FCT senator, Ireti Kingibe. [Twitter:@newsleverage]

250 persons will benefit from grants for film logistics in FCT – Lawmaker

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religious, ethnic – Kashim Shettima [Presidency

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religion, ethnicity – Shettima

Kano residents laud judiciary for standing by truth [Daily Trust]

Kano Police record zero crime during Supreme Court judgment celebrations