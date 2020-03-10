The award was presented to the Commission at a colourful ceremony held on Friday (07/03/2020) at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Director of Public Affairs, NCC, Dr. Henry Nkemadu, received the award on behalf of NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta.

Receiving the award amidst a loud ovation, Nkemadu appreciated the organizers of the Award for adjudging the Commission as deserving such recognition.

Nkemadu said the award was a testament to the untiring efforts of the Commission in creating an enabling environment for all telecom stakeholders. He said the award is also a call for the Commission to do more for the consumers.

The NCC Director of Public Affairs restated the commitment of the Commission to continually strive towards its goals of ensuring high quality of service for the consumers. He declared that the Commission will put in place well-monitored measures toward protecting telecom consumers and consolidating the gains of the Nigerian telecoms sector.

