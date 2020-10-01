Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, NCC Director, Public Affairs, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja said that the followed deliberations by the NCC Board at its special meeting.

Adinde said that the board resolved that the suspension be lifted and that relevant stakeholders should continue to operate the STG while the revised STG was being finalised in consultation with the industry.

He said that NCC had on May 27, 2020, announced the suspension of STG 2018 for the Nigerian telecommunications industry and informed all licensed telecoms operators, prospective investors, industry stakeholders and the general public of the decision.

Adinde said the board took the decision in response to telecommunications global dynamics, as well as the efforts to optimally utilise and maximise the benefits of Spectrum as a scarce resource.

According to Adinde, Spectrum is a limited resource, which, when inefficiently utilised, greatly limits broadband coverage and speed.

“The current Spectrum Trading Guidelines were developed in 2018 after industry-wide consultations.

“This instrument allows that the Spectrum resource be traded on the Secondary Market through Transfer, Sharing or Leasing (TSL) upon satisfying stipulated regulatory conditions.

“The Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP), 2020-2025 launched by President Muhammadu Buhari in March 2020, requires that these Guidelines be reviewed to ensure that unutilised Spectrum is fairly traded to facilitate rollout by other operators among others.

“The guidelines will also help to address the need for ubiquitous broadband deployment to accelerate penetration and access in line with the economic Agenda of the Federal Government,” he said.