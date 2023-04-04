The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
NCC denies cellphone tracking, leakage allegations

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NCC advises the public to disregard the allegations.

Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC)
Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC)

NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr Reuben Muoka, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Muoka said, “For the avoidance of doubt, the commission denies these allegations and advises the public to disregard them.”

He said by the provisions of the Nigerian Communication Act (NCA) 2003 and other extant Laws of the Federation, the commission does not and cannot “track” nor “leak” telephone conversations of anyone.

Mouka added, “The commission has reported the allegations, which we take seriously, to relevant security agencies for proper investigation and necessary action.

“The commission restates its commitment to discharge its responsibilities to the Nigerian people in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The NCA 2003; and other extant Laws of the Federation; and global best practices.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

