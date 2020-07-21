Danbatta, alongside some staff of the Commission paid a condolence visit to the family at the residence of late Funtua on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Abuja.

He described the late Funtua “as an industrialist, a loyal and trusted ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, whose accomplishments have left indelible marks in critical sectors of the economy.”

According to him, “I received the passing of Alhaji Funtua with a heavy heart. He was a complete and compassionate gentleman and a true Nigerian patriot, who showed great interest in the progress of our dear country.”

“I share the grief of his immediate family, associates as well as President Buhari. We pray for the peaceful repose of his soul and that Almighty God will grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.

Danbatta was received by Abubakar Funtua, one of the deceased’s sons during the visit.

