NCC bans under-18 Nigerians from owning SIM cards

Samson Toromade

The NCC's decision overruled proposals by stakeholders for the age limit to be set to 14.

SIM cards are tiny chips stored inside many cell phones

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has implemented a new policy banning people under 18 from registering and owning a SIM card in Nigeria.

The modified Registration of Telephone Subscribers Regulations stipulates that subscribers of communications must not be below 18 years of age.

The regulations dealt with regulatory instruments on registration of telephone subscribers regulation, the SIM replacement guidelines, and the spectrum trading guidelines.

Other new measures include disqualifying independent registration agents from having access to subscriber information.

All agents or people who register SIM cards in shops, or private agents or sub agents will also no longer have access to details of subscribers, with limits to personal information.

Samson Toromade

