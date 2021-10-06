The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has implemented a new policy banning people under 18 from registering and owning a SIM card in Nigeria.
NCC bans under-18 Nigerians from owning SIM cards
The NCC's decision overruled proposals by stakeholders for the age limit to be set to 14.
The modified Registration of Telephone Subscribers Regulations stipulates that subscribers of communications must not be below 18 years of age.
The regulations dealt with regulatory instruments on registration of telephone subscribers regulation, the SIM replacement guidelines, and the spectrum trading guidelines.
Other new measures include disqualifying independent registration agents from having access to subscriber information.
All agents or people who register SIM cards in shops, or private agents or sub agents will also no longer have access to details of subscribers, with limits to personal information.
