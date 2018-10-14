Pulse.ng logo
NCC appoints Nwokike as new spokesperson

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has appointed Mr Nnamdi Nwokike as Director, Public Affairs, following the retirement of Mr Tony Ojobo.

A statement on Sunday in Abuja by Mr Sonny Aragba-Akpore, NCC Assistant Director Public Affairs, said Nwokike’s appointment took effect from Oct. 8.

According to Aragba-Akpore, prior to his new position, Nwokike was the Director, Corporate Strategy Planning and Risk Management of the NCC.

Nwokike became the NCC’s Deputy Director and pioneer Head, Consumer Affairs Department, a department he started and renamed Consumer Affairs Bureau (CAB).

“At CAB, he created the Consumer Parliament, Consumer Outreach Programmes, Consumer Bill of Rights and Consumer Factsheets.

“These organs remained veritable channels for handling consumer complaints, consumer education and general dissonance in the market.”

In 2004, he was transferred to Business Development Unit, a department vested with the responsibilities of developing new business vistas.

With his team in the unit, he worked with consultants from World Bank and USAID towards the setting up of the Universal Service Provision Fund in the Commission.

In 2007, Nigeria through the NCC, supported the candidature of Nnamdi Nwokike for the Executive Secretary position to head the West Africa Telecommunications Regulatory Assembly (WATRA). He contested and won the election.

“Nwokike served as Executive Secretary of WATRA for two terms of three-year tenure from 2007 to 2013.

WATRA consists of Independent National Regulatory Authority (NRAs) and departments for regulation of Telecommunications services established by governments of member states in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sub-region and Mauritania.

He returned to NCC in early 2013 and traversed the commission’s Project and Strategy canvass as Director, Projects Department.

