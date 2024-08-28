RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NCC announces final deadline for NIN-SIM linkage, alerts network operators

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NCC said that it also remained committed to working with security agencies and other stakeholders to crack down on the sale of pre-registered SIMs.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Reuben Muoka, Director, Public Affairs at NCC, on Wednesday.

The statement said that the directive aimed at ensuring full compliance with the NIN-SIM linkage policy.

It said that the NCC was pleased to announce significant progress in the Federal Government’s 2020 policy to link all Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs) to National Identity Numbers (NINs).

According to the statement, to date, over 153 million SIMs have been successfully linked to their NINs, reflecting an impressive compliance rate of 96 per cent, a substantial increase from 69.7 per cent in January 2024.

“As we approach the final phase of this critical process, the NCC seeks the continued cooperation of all Nigerians to achieve 100 per cent compliance.

“The complete linkage of all SIM cards to NINs is essential for enhancing the trust and security of our digital economy.

“By verifying all mobile users, this policy strengthens confidence in digital transactions, reduces the risk of fraud and cybercrime, and supports greater participation in e-commerce, digital banking, and mobile money services.

“This, in turn, promotes financial inclusion and drives economic growth,” it said.

According to the commission, through collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the NCC has uncovered alarming cases.

It said there were cases, where individuals possessed an unusually high number of SIM cards, some exceeding 100,000.

The NCC said that it also remained committed to working with security agencies and other stakeholders to crack down on the sale of pre-registered SIMs.

It stressed that this was to safeguard national security and ensure the integrity of mobile numbers in Nigeria.

The commission said that effective from Sept. 15, 2024, it expected that no SIM operating in Nigeria would be without a valid NIN.

“We urge all members of the public who have not yet completed their NIN-SIM linkage, or who have faced issues due to verification mismatches, to visit their service providers promptly to update their details before the deadline.

“Alternatively, the approved self-service portals are available for this purpose.

“The NCC also reminds the public that the sale and purchase of pre-registered SIMs are criminal offences punishable by imprisonment and fines.

“We encourage citizens to report any such activities to the Commission via our toll-free line (622) or our social media platforms,” it said.

