NCC alerts Nigerians on false Davido’s airtime, data giveaway advert

Adinde said that a group of scammers had rolled out an advertorial titled “Davido Airtime and Data Giveaway.”

He said the advert, which went viral, claimed that Davido was giving out free N5,000 airtime and 10GB internet data of all networks to celebrate his birthday.

He said that the NCC discovered, while undertaking online social listening, that an ostensibly syndicated group was on the prowl to swindle unsuspecting members of the public.

Adinde said millions of Nigerian telecom consumers were affected, as the fraudsters capitalised on the generosity of David Adeleke, widely known as Davido.

“The Nigerian-American music star, songwriter and producer recently announced he would donate N250 million to various orphanage homes across Nigeria.

“In the advertorial, the general public was urged to hurry and get the gift by clicking on the links that supposedly redirect them to network sites, where they would be credited with airtime and data. This is a scam.

“The NCC wishes to advise our teeming telecom consumers to have nothing to do with the advert or any similar bogus enticements.

“The adverts are what they are, social engineering rip-offs designed to get people’s Mobile Station Integrated Services Digital Network (MSISDN) and other information that fraudsters can use later to defraud unsuspecting telecom consumers and members of the public,” he said.

Adinde added: “MSISDN is simply the full phone number of a cellphone, in addition to other protocol information.

“This number is unique and identifies subscribers/owners in a GSM or other mobile networks.

“Therefore, it suffices to state that any unscrupulous person or unethical hacker can use the number and attendant protocol to undermine the privacy of the real owners of the number through identity theft and other scams.

“The NCC, therefore, reiterates its earlier warning to telecom consumers to be cautious and not to let their guards down. If a promo or an offer seems too good to be true, then it is likely untrue.”