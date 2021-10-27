NCAA to sanction airlines for allowing unauthorised passengers into cockpit

Nuhu decried the worrisome trend and vowed to take action stressing the importance of the aircraft cockpit and staring that it was a sterile working environment for the pilots.

“It has been brought to the notice of the authority of a worrisome development in which passengers are admitted into the flight deck (cockpit) especially on commercial air transport flights.

”Aircraft flight decks are designated sterile working environment and the presence of unauthorised persons is both a distraction to safe flight operations and a potential security.

“In addition, it is a violation of Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations ( NCARs) 8.5.1.12 and 8.5.1.13.

”All operators and flight crews are hereby warned to desist from admitting unauthorised persons into the cockpit during all phases of flight operations with immediate effect,” he said.