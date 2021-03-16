The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended all flight operations of Azman Air's Boeing 737 aircrafts over lingering safety concerns.

The regulatory agency's director-general, Musa Nuhu, said in a statement on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 that the suspension was as a result of a series of incidents involving the airline's Boeing 737 aircrafts.

He noted that the agency is committed to ensuring the safety of air transport, and protecting the public interest.

"The suspension is to enable the Authority conduct an audit of the airline to determine the root cause(s) of the incidents, and recommend corrective actions to forestall re-occurrence," he said.

A Boeing 737-500 belonging to Azman had burst tires on landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos last month.

The Accident Investigation Bureau immediately launched a probe into the incident which led to no injury or fatality.

Before the NCAA suspension was made public, Azman announced earlier on Tuesday it was suspending operations to undergo an audit of its safety processes as supervised by the regulators.

"We are on our toes to restore operations within a short period," the airline said.

The suspension kicked into effect on Monday, March 15, according to the NCAA.