NBTE approves 8 new programmes for MAPOLY

Mr Yemi Ajibola, Head, Public Relations and Protocol of the institution disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Friday.

The statement reads, “With reference to the Resources Inspection visitation carried out by the Board to your institution from Dec . 14 to 17 , 2022, I am directed to inform you that the Board has granted approval to your Institution to offer the following programmes with effect from 2022/2023 session.

”The new programmes at Higher National Diploma level include; Mechanical Engineering Technology (Plant Option), Quantity Surveying, Nutrition and Dietetics, Science Laboratory Technology (Environmental Biology Option), Hospitality Management, and Tourism Management Technology.

"Others at National Diploma level are; Library and Information Science, and Environmental Science and Management.

“General entry requirements for the programmes would be published via the official media platforms on www.mapoly.edu.ng as soon as possible,” he said.