NBTE approves 8 new programmes for MAPOLY

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Board for Technical Education (NTBE) has approved eight new programmes for Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta following the reports of resources inspection conducted by the Board in December, 2022.

Mr Yemi Ajibola, Head, Public Relations and Protocol of the institution disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Friday.

The statement reads, “With reference to the Resources Inspection visitation carried out by the Board to your institution from Dec . 14 to 17 , 2022, I am directed to inform you that the Board has granted approval to your Institution to offer the following programmes with effect from 2022/2023 session.

”The new programmes at Higher National Diploma level include; Mechanical Engineering Technology (Plant Option), Quantity Surveying, Nutrition and Dietetics, Science Laboratory Technology (Environmental Biology Option), Hospitality Management, and Tourism Management Technology.

"Others at National Diploma level are; Library and Information Science, and Environmental Science and Management.

“General entry requirements for the programmes would be published via the official media platforms on www.mapoly.edu.ng as soon as possible,” he said.

Ajibola noted that the Governing Council, Management, Staff, and Students of MAPOLY sincerely appreciate the support of Gov. Dapo Abiodun for successfully hosting the NBTE in respect of the Resources Inspection, Accreditation and Re-accreditation of new and old programmes.

