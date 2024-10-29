ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos, FCT, and Rivers lead IGR in 2023, Taraba, Yobe, and Kebbi rank lowest

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 2023 IGR grew by 26.03% when compared to the ₦1.93 trillion recorded in 2022.

This is contained in the NBS report on IGR at the State Level for 2023. The report said the 2023 IGR grew by 26.03% when compared to the ₦1.93 trillion recorded in 2022.

According to NBS, the 2023 IGR had two major revenue sources – taxes and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) revenue. The bureau said the tax sub-categories recorded in the period are Pay As You Earn (PAYE), Direct Assessment, Road taxes, Stamp duties, Capital gain tax, Withholding taxes, Other taxes and LGAs revenue.

According to the report, the leading states in total IGR in 2023 were Lagos, FCT and Rivers with ₦815.86 billion, ₦211.10 billion and ₦195.41 billion, respectively.

“The least three performing states during the year were Taraba, Yobe and Kebbi with the value of ₦10.87 billion, ₦11.19 billion and ₦11.74 billion, respectively.”

The report said PAYE was the most contributing revenue source in 2023 at ₦1.24 trillion which represented a 63.83% share of the total taxes collected nationwide.

The bureau said capital gains tax generated the least in 2023 with ₦5.91 billion. The report said total taxes to total IGR stood at about 80% nationally.

News Agency Of Nigeria

