NBS calls for collaboration on data collection, analysis to empower decision-making

News Agency Of Nigeria

The journey towards making data more accessible at the sub-national level begins with a robust and inclusive data collection process.

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) [Wikipedia]
The Statistician General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer, NBS, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran, stated this in Ibadan on Tuesday at the opening of the 2nd Bi-Annual Meeting of the National Consultative Committee on Statistics, (NCCS), 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the event has the theme “Data Accessibility and Dissemination at Sub-National Level. Adeniran stated that the theme was apt in view of Nigeria’s diversity and dynamic population comprised of states and regions with unique challenges and opportunities.

The NBS boss said that the forum was aimed at addressing the needs of the diverse population adequately, and empower the sub-national entities with the tools and information necessary to make informed decisions tailored to their specific contexts.

“We must work collaboratively to enhance the granularity and accuracy of our data, ensuring that the data collection instruments, and analysis tools are designed to be inclusive, reflecting the nuances and peculiarity of each sub-national entity.

“You cannot disseminate what you have not collected or analysed,” Adeniran said.

He further said that there had been a review of the agency’s processes and procedures.

It will mean leveraging new technologies, expanding the scope of our surveys, and embracing innovative methodologies to capture and report this wide array of statistical insights that tell the story of our nation’s realities,” the NBS boss said.

Adeniran said that from the agency’s estimate, less than 20% of the information collected in its surveys were published in reports. He emphasised the need for creating a framework for data sharing and collaboration; while recognising the sensitivities surrounding certain types of information.

This, he noted, could be achieved through a culture of openness and cooperation among data producers and suppliers. In his address, Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State said the state recognised that good statistical information was very essential to achieving the 2040 State Development Plan (SDP) and 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Makinde, who was represented by his deputy, Chief Adebayo Lawal, highlighted some of the achievements of the state backed by data.

“It is in realisation of this fact that the State Government took positive steps by implementing projects and programmes using data, science and logic.

“Therefore, this administration under my able leadership will continue to use data, science and logic to arrive at the best decisions that will positively affect the good people of Oyo State,” he stated.

Earlier in his address, the Oyo State Statistician General, Prince Adekunle Ajuwon, said that the meeting would address issues of quality data and improve lives of Nigerians especially at the sub-national level.

