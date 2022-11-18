NBCC calls for fiscal consistency, demands retention of current excise regime

In a press release issued by the President and Chairman of Council of NBCC, Mrs Bisi Adeyemi, the NBCC called for a thorough review of the policy considering its impact on the Nigerian business environment.

“While we understand and appreciate the need to improve Federal Government income, a holistic review of the peculiarities of Nigeria’s current micro and macroeconomic realities as well as the impact of these on businesses and Nigerians specifically, should be undertaken. This is to ensure sustainability and minimise the negative impact on the affected sectors including the value chain who will be the hardest hit. Long and medium-term plans and policies that will allow for the engagement and input of all stakeholders usually yield optimal outcomes,” she said.

Adeyemi noted that “The manufacturing sector is currently contending with sundry issues, which include skyrocketing energy costs, rising inflation, foreign exchange scarcity, poor and inadequate infrastructure, increasing difficulties associated with ease of doing business, and other headwinds that increasingly challenge competitiveness in the global market. A recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics shows that the value of manufactured goods traded for the second quarter of 2022 fell by 36% compared to the same period in 2021! Even as manufacturers adjust to the approved excise increase in the FPM 2022, the aforementioned conditions are being exacerbated by the fragile state of the country’s economy.

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking further, Adeyemi implored the Federal Government to retain the approved excise regime, as contained in the approved FPM 2022, covering the period from 2022 to 2024, and to urgently engage with the affected sectors, chambers of commerce, the organised private sector and other stakeholders, noting that any sudden hike in excise would be counterproductive.

“The benefits of the retention cannot be overemphasized, some of which include a steadily increasing tax contribution from the affected sectors which will be delivered by the 2022 FPM; these sectors are able to support Government’s objective of reducing the high rate of unemployment reported to be at about 33.3%; and improve the inflow of foreign direct investment as investors’ confidence is strengthened by Government’s continuous demonstration of its willingness to create an enabling environment through stable and consistent policies.”

Pulse Nigeria

“Insights from these discussions with the affected sectors, chambers of commerce, the organised private sector and other stakeholders should form the basis of well-rounded policies. Finally, we also implore the government to institute measures to plug current sources of revenue loss such as oil theft as this will reduce the over-reliance on taxes from a struggling manufacturing sector in the short term,” she added.

About the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC)

The Nigerian-Chamber of Commerce is the Foremost Bilateral Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria. Her main objective has been the promotion of trade and investment between Nigeria and Britain since inception in 1977. NBCC currently has about 400 members spanning all sectors of the economy made up of Nigerian and British businesses. Headquartered in Lagos, NBCC maintains an NBCC-UK Network in London and a developing network of local branches within the country.

Address: Olubunmi Owa Street, Off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Media Contact: For more information on the above story and other media related enquiries, contact the Communications Office - mailto:kingsley.johnson@nbcc.org.ng ; deborah.ibaningo@nbcc.org.ng

---