NBC warns politicians against hate speech ahead of 2019 elections

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has advised Nigerian politicians to guard against hate speech and negative behaviours that might affect the outcome of 2019 general elections.

Its Board Chairman, Mallam Ikra Bilbis, gave the advice at a two-day workshop for broadcast media organisations on Monday in Sokoto.

He identified some of the challenges that could mar peaceful elections to include hate speech and attacks on personality of contestants rather than issue-based political campaigns.

Prof. Jubril Ibrahim, in his presentation on “Presentation of Tapestry Hate Speech Research”, urged NBC to review the laws to guard against hate speech.

Ibrahim urged media organisations against spreading hate speech as it could destroy the election and the country if not well checked.

Prof. Umar Pate, who delivered a paper on “2019 General Elections: Divisive Rhetoric and Use of the Broadcast Media”, said media organisations should be watchful and not air or participate in the spread of hate speech.

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Information, Mr Bello Goronyo, praised the media for playing vital role in the continued unity of the country.

“I appreciate your cooperation and encourage you to continue to be the watchdogs for success of the forthcoming 2019 general elections,” he said.

The theme of the workshop is "Media coverage of 2019 elections: challenges, regulatory framework and the way forward for a more democratic society.”