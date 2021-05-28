NBC suspends license of Ahmad Isah’s radio station

The NBC announced this in a statement issued on Thursday, May 27, 2021, after the commission met with Isah yesterday

Isah who is also the host of Berekete Family Show, a programme on the radio station had been caught in a BBC documentary assaulting an interviewee.

Hours after the NBC issued a statement summoning the human rights activist, another video of him assaulting a young man emerged.

In the video published by Sahara Reporters on Wednesday, Isah was seen assaulting a young man because he wrote some people’s names in a list without his permission.

Meanwhile, the NBC had explained that it invited Isah to know the circumstances surrounding the situation that prompted him to slap his first victim, a woman who set fire on a child.

But on Thursday, the NBC in a statement said the action of the broadcaster was in clear violation of the broadcasting code.

The statement reads, “The Commission states, however, that the action of the broadcaster is in clear violations of the Broadcasting Code and a betrayal of the confidence reposed on him by the people and Government of Nigeria on whose behalf he holds the radio license in trust.

“Section 0.1.1.2.1 of the Broadcasting Code provides in the Social Objectives of Broadcasting that Broadcasting shall — ‘promote generally accepted social values and norms, especially civic and social responsibilities; and encourage respect for the dignity of man’.

It also provides that broadcasting organisations shall recognize that they exercise freedom of expression as agents of society, not for any personal or sectional rights, privileges and needs of their own or of their proprietors, relatives, friends or supporters.

The NBC further said Isah’s broadcasting license was suspended in line with the sanction provisions in 15.5.2 of the Broadcasting Code.

The commission added that the suspension take effect from Monday the 31st of May 2021, at 12.00am, and would last for 30 days.

“The Commission has therefore in line with the sanction provisions in 15.5.2 of the Broadcasting Code, ordered the suspension of license of the broadcaster until the broadcaster commits to ethical and professional broadcasting. The suspension order is effective Monday the 31st of May 2021, at 12.00am.

“The order shall last 30 days during which it is expected that the broadcaster will put its house in order and attune itself to responsive, professional and responsible broadcasting. It shall also pay a recommencement fee as provided for in section 15.5.1 of the Broadcasting Code at the end of the suspension period,” the statement read.