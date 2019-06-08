Barely 24 hours after the Africa Independent Television and Raypower FM resumed transmission, the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) said media stations have continued to breach the broadcasting codes.

The Television and Radio stations were shut down on the order of the NBC on Thursday, June 6, 2019, however, 24 hours after, a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the NBC to reopen the stations.

Barely 24 hours after reopening the stations, the NBC has lamented in a statement on Saturday, June 8, 2018, that AIT and Raypower FM are still breaching its rules.

The statement reads: “The National Broadcasting Commission wishes to take note of the ex parte order granted by the Federal High Court Abuja division on June 7, 2019 to Daar Communications Plc.

“The ex parte order was sequel upon a motion ex parte dated May 30, 2019 and filed on May 3, 2019, by Daar Communications Plc.

“This was before the directive from the NBC suspending the broadcasting licence of Daar Communications Plc on June 6, 2019.

“The commission also notes the continued breach of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code by Daar Communications Plc.”

Meanwhile, following the court’s order that the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) should reopen the stations, police officers and operatives of the DSS reportedly mounted a siege to the head office of DAAR Communications in Asokoro, Abuja.

The group managing director of the company, Tony Akiotu disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Akiotu said heavily armed security operatives gathered around the station premises at 12:30am on Saturday.