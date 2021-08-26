NBC queries ChannelsTV for interviewing Gov Ortom

Ortom has been a constant critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. And on Wednesday, the presidency labelled him a failed, unprincipled politician who resorts to hate speech to remain relevant.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ortom was a guest on ChannelsTV's Sunrise Daily, where he accused Buhari of trying to 'Fulanise' or 'Islamise' Nigeria with his open grazing policy.

In a letter signed by NBC Director General Balarabe Ilelah, and dated August 24, the NBC said ChannelsTV violated six of its codes during the broadcast of the interview.

The NBC said the governor's remarks were “divisive, inciting and unfair" and that the anchors did not “thoroughly interrogate” Ortom.

The query letter reads in part: “The national broadcasting commission monitored the broadcast of your program Sunrise Daily between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

“The programme which had as guest the Executive Governor of Benue State Samuel Ortom was observed to contain inciting, divisive and unfair comments which were not thoroughly interrogated by the anchors.

“This negates the following provisions of the Nigeria broadcasting code.

"Consequently, Channels Television is required to explain why appropriate sanctions should not be applied for these infractions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code. Your response should reach the commission within 24 hours of receipt of this letter.”

It wouldn't be the first time ChannelsTV has been queried by the NBC for its programming and slant in recent times.

In October 2020, Channels and a couple of other broadcast stations, were queried for their coverage of the #EndSARS protests against police brutality.

In April, ChannelsTV was queried for interviewing the spokesperson of secessionist group IPOB.