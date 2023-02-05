NBC fines Arise TV, TVC N2m for airing politically-inciting language.

The NBC noted that both companies have been found guilty of airing politically-inciting language on their platforms hence the sanction.

This was contained in separate letters signed by the body's Director-General, Balarabe llelah, which compelled the parent companies operating Arise News and Television Continental, respectively, to pay N2m apiece for the offence.

In the letter to TVC, the media watchdog accused the platform of not offering equal coverage to other political parties asides from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The NBC said it had monitored the consistent breach of Nigeria broadcasting code over a period of time, noting that the worrisome pattern had become a house style on the platform.

The letter partly read: “On January 6, 2023 at 12:29pm, the Joint Media Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, made the following comments while briefing the media.

“Obasanjo and Atiku run a criminal enterprise, an empire of fraud in Abuja. At the same time that Ahmed Bola Asiwaju was toiling hard, beautifully and meticulously to rebuild Lagos, 2 criminals were stealing money in Abuja at the time…they both stole from the SPV account at that time.

“On January 24 2023, at 03:39pm, during the APC Presidential Rally in Abia State, the APC Presidential Candidate Bola Tinubu after telling the public to vote APC under the symbol of broom, he went on to make the following comment ‘…You know what you do with the rest of them? They are like lizards, cockroaches and mosquitoes. Just take the broom, wipe them off.”

The commission also accused TVC of bias in the coverage of political activities of the main opposition.

Illelah added: “On October 10, 2022, your station started its news with 17 minutes of APC news and one minute of PDP story with a video clip that did not play.

“Consequently, pursuant to the aforementioned Sections of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, TVC News is hereby sanctioned and shall pay a penalty of N2,000,000.00 (Two Million Naira Only).

“Note that the penalty shall be paid within two weeks of the receipt of this Letter or sanction shall be graduated.”

The letter to Arise News operators read: “For avoidance of doubt, some of such unprofessional broadcasts are listed below for your perusal.

“On January 24, 2023, between 1.00pm – 2.27pm, Arise TV aired the Presidential campaign rally of PDP which held in Delta State, replete with unfair remarks and mockery of the APC presidential candidate by Dino Melaye.

“Mr. Melaye sang a song ‘…hand dey shake, leg dey shake, baba wey no well, e dey shout emilokan’ he further went on to fall down demonstrating the frailty of the APC presidential candidate.”

It argued that Arise TV did not only air the programme but repeated the clip of Dino Melaye in a mockery of the APC Presidential candidate in another programme anchored by Ojy Okpe What’s Trending.

“On January 26 2023, at 9.40am, during the programme Morning Show, a guest, Na’jaatu Muhammed described the Presidential Candidate of APC, Bola Tinubu as mentally deranged without caution from the anchor. The guest had a field day with vituperations against the presidential candidate of the APC.

“On January 31 2023, at 3:30pm, during the broadcast of the PDP presidential rally in Sokoto State, Dino Melaye referred to the Vice-Presidential candidate of APC, Kashim Shettima as GCOB, meaning Grand Commander of Bandits.

“Consequently, pursuant to the aforementioned Sections of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, Arise TV is hereby sanctioned and shall pay a penalty of N2,000,000.00 (Two Million Naira Only).”