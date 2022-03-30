NBA warns National Assembly against turning Law School into constituency project

Akpata spoke in Ado Ekiti on Monday, March 28, 2022, at a press conference heralding a three-day NBA Legal Education Summit holding in ABUAD with the theme: “Reimagining Legal Education in Nigeria”.

Tactically faulting the recent establishment of six law schools by the Senate, thereby increasing the tally to 12 in the country, Akpata said the Senate should bear in mind that the existing campuses were grossly underfunded and that it would be wrong to establish more under this context.

The NBA President also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to broker truce with the striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) so that they can return to work and save the country’s ivory towers from total collapse.

Condemning how the National Assembly had allegedly politicised the establishment of law school campuses, the NBA boss posited that: “The law schools are grossly underfunded. It has one of the worst budgetary provisions.

“Presently, the school has six campuses. It is pitiable seeing the conditions of the six campuses. It is like somebody trying to play game while trying to set up another six when the existing ones are underfunded with some lawmakers trying to locate them in their constituencies.

“It is wrong for anyone to politicise the establishment of law school, because it is too important to be seen as constituency project,” he said.