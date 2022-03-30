RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NBA warns National Assembly against turning Law School into constituency project

Authors:

Ima Elijah

“It is wrong for anyone to politicise the establishment of law school, because it is too important to be seen as constituency project”

Olumide Akpata, 30th NBA President. (Premium Times)
Olumide Akpata, 30th NBA President. (Premium Times)

The President, Nigerian Bar Association, Mr Olumide Akpata, has advised the National Assembly not to perceive the establishment of Law School as constituency project, by arbitrarily embarking on further decentralisation of the training grounds for law graduates.

Recommended articles

Akpata spoke in Ado Ekiti on Monday, March 28, 2022, at a press conference heralding a three-day NBA Legal Education Summit holding in ABUAD with the theme: “Reimagining Legal Education in Nigeria”.

Tactically faulting the recent establishment of six law schools by the Senate, thereby increasing the tally to 12 in the country, Akpata said the Senate should bear in mind that the existing campuses were grossly underfunded and that it would be wrong to establish more under this context.

The NBA President also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to broker truce with the striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) so that they can return to work and save the country’s ivory towers from total collapse.

Condemning how the National Assembly had allegedly politicised the establishment of law school campuses, the NBA boss posited that: “The law schools are grossly underfunded. It has one of the worst budgetary provisions.

Presently, the school has six campuses. It is pitiable seeing the conditions of the six campuses. It is like somebody trying to play game while trying to set up another six when the existing ones are underfunded with some lawmakers trying to locate them in their constituencies.

It is wrong for anyone to politicise the establishment of law school, because it is too important to be seen as constituency project,” he said.

Other discussants at the event will include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN); Minister of Education, Mallamm Adamu Adamu; the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed; and Aare Afe Babalola (SAN).

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Buni hands over APC leadership to Adamu

Buni hands over APC leadership to Adamu

Train Attack: Manifest reveals 8 dead, 26 injured, many missing – KDSG

Train Attack: Manifest reveals 8 dead, 26 injured, many missing – KDSG

NBA warns National Assembly against turning Law School into constituency project

NBA warns National Assembly against turning Law School into constituency project

Reps committee uncovers N300bn unclaimed funds in banks

Reps committee uncovers N300bn unclaimed funds in banks

Delta approves lease-to-own deal for Oghara IPP

Delta approves lease-to-own deal for Oghara IPP

Obasanjo reacts to terrorists' attack on Abuja-Kaduna train

Obasanjo reacts to terrorists' attack on Abuja-Kaduna train

Buhari and his ministers observe one minute silence for train attack victims

Buhari and his ministers observe one minute silence for train attack victims

Hunger has become normal in Nigeria, others– Adesina

Hunger has become normal in Nigeria, others– Adesina

Trending

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes. [Twitter:Punch]

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence.

Terrorists bomb Kaduna-bound train with over 900 passengers on board

Terrorists bomb Abuja-Kaduna train with over 900 passengers onboard. (Daily Post)

U.S. sanctions 6 Nigerians for supporting Boko Haram; see full list

Boko Haram terrorists