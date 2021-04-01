The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has vowed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the assault allegation levelled against Danladi Umar, chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

The CCT chairman was recently caught on video hitting a security guard who had told him his vehicle was parked in the wrong space.

But Ibraheem Al-Hassan, the CCT spokesperson in a statement said the security man was rude, adding that he could not give any reason why Umar should not park his car in the said space.

Al-Hassan also said the guard threatened Umar.

In its reaction to the incident, the NBA in a statement said as a member of the legal profession, Umar ought to maintain high professional conduct.

In the statement signed by the association’s spokesperson, Rapulu Nduka, the NBA also said Umar is expected to exhibit a high standard of conduct.

The statement reads, “The NBA frowns at any display of naked power by a public officer especially one who, by virtue of his high office, is expected to exhibit a high standard of conduct.

“The situation is all the more critical when it involves the head of an agency of government set up to ensure compliance, by public officers, with the code of conduct.

“Further, as a member of the legal profession, Danladi Yakubu Umar Esq. is expected, by the extant rules that regulate the conduct of legal practitioners in Nigeria, to maintain a high standard of professional conduct, and not to engage in any conduct which is unbecoming of a member of the legal profession.

“Prima facie evidence available at the moment raise questions regarding whether such standards have been met.

“In view of the foregoing, the NBA shall through its relevant committee, investigate the circumstances leading to the altercation, and depending on its findings, will ensure that appropriate action is taken to address this occurrence.”