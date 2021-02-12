The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari for extending the tenure of Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector-General of Police.

The president last week extended the IGP's tenure by an additional three months even though his service expired on February 1, 2021 when he clocked the limit of 35 years in service.

The NBA described the extension as unconstitutional in a suit filed at the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court on Thursday, February 11.

The suit seeks judicial determination of the constitutionality of the president's action.

"The NBA's decision to take this extraordinary line of action is underpinned by an urgent need and a sacred duty to reassert the supremacy of the rule of law in the face of growing impunity and seeming reluctance of law officers in government to give proper counsel," NBA president Olumide Akpata said in a statement on Friday, February 12.

He said allowing acts of impunity by public officers go unchallenged is an existential threat to the country as regular citizens could take cues from them to also violate laws.

In the suit filed before the court, the NBA argued that Buhari's extension of Adamu's tenure was in contravention of Section 215(1)(a) of Nigeria's constitution, rendering it null and void.

The association said the president lacks such authority, and also violates the provisions of Sections 7(3) and (6), and 18(8) of the Nigeria Police Act, a law signed by Buhari himself last year.

The NBA wants the court to set aside the extension and order Adamu to vacate the office and refund all salaries, allowances, and benefits received since February 1.

Adamu and the Police Service Commission were also copied in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/214/2021.

The extension of Adamu's tenure has been widely-criticised in the country, especially by high-ranking lawyers in the country, but the presidency has insisted Buhari has the discretionary powers.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), days ago said the president's decision is constitutionally-sound.