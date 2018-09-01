news

The Nigerian Bar Association has rejected President Buhari’s statement during the 2018 NBA Annual General Conference.

This was made known in a communique which was sent to newsmen by the group.

Buhari, during the conference, said the rule of law must be subject to the supremacy of the nation’s security and national interest.

In its reaction, the NBA said that the rule of law is central to a democracy, adding that any national security concerns must be managed under the provisions of the law.

The communique obtained from Daily Post reads: “The conference completely rejects the presidential statement subordinating the rule of law to national security. The NBA restates that the rule of law is central to a democracy and any national security concerns by the government must be managed within the perimeters and parameters of the rule of law.

“As a corollary, conference frowns upon the present growing trend whereby government decides on which court orders to obey.

“The court has exclusive duty under a democratic dispensation to interpret the Constitution and other laws, and government and the citizenry must comply with court orders at all times until set aside.”

The NBA also called on the Federal Government to equip and properly fund the Nigerian Police Force.

Executive orders

“The conference emphatically objects to the issuance of the Executive Orders in respect to matters already in court and observes that any such order is a breach of the principle of separation of powers; and counsels that Executive Orders be issued for good governance and to manage operations of government, and not to encroach or usurp upon the constitutional powers of other arms of government, lest Executive Orders become attempts at decree-making,” the communique added.