Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NBA rejects Buhari’s national security over rule of law statement

Buhari NBA rejects President’s national security over rule of law statement

In its reaction, the NBA said that the rule of law is central to a democracy.

  • Published:
NBA rejects Buhari’s national security over rule of law statement play

President Buhari

(Punch)

The Nigerian Bar Association has rejected President Buhari’s statement during the 2018 NBA Annual General Conference.

This was made known in a communique which was sent to newsmen by the group.

Buhari, during the conference, said the rule of law must be subject to the supremacy of the nation’s security and national interest.

In its reaction, the NBA said that the rule of law is central to a democracy, adding that any national security concerns must be managed under the provisions of the law.

The communique obtained from Daily Post reads: “The conference completely rejects the presidential statement subordinating the rule of law to national security. The NBA restates that the rule of law is central to a democracy and any national security concerns by the government must be managed within the perimeters and parameters of the rule of law.

“As a corollary, conference frowns upon the present growing trend whereby government decides on which court orders to obey.

ALSO READ: Buhari : President is an unrepentant tyrant – PDP

“The court has exclusive duty under a democratic dispensation to interpret the Constitution and other laws, and government and the citizenry must comply with court orders at all times until set aside.”

The NBA also called on the Federal Government to equip and properly fund the Nigerian Police Force.

Executive orders

“The conference emphatically objects to the issuance of the Executive Orders in respect to matters already in court and observes that any such order is a breach of the principle of separation of powers; and counsels that Executive Orders be issued for good governance and to manage operations of government, and not to encroach or usurp upon the constitutional powers of other arms of government, lest Executive Orders become attempts at decree-making,” the communique added.

Also, Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka has criticised the President for placing national security above the rule of law.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Akpabio I joined APC to help Buhari fight corruption and poverty - Senatorbullet
2 Olawale Idris Ex-Lagos State Commissioner for Education died of stroke...bullet
3 Buhari President warns Nigerians to stop travelling illegally for...bullet

Related Articles

In Lagos PDP member commends Buhari, joins APC
Atiku Ex-VP cries as he's gifted PDP forms to contest for President
Saraki Senate President picks up presidential nomination form 24 hours after declaration
Buhari We respect rule of law, agreements – President assures Merkel
APC Here's exactly why Dogara was absent at NEC meeting
Buhari President arrives China for summit
Boko Haram Nigeria reaffirms $6.7bn Northeast reconstruction, rehabilitation, resettlement plan

Local

In Plateau Slain prison boss buried amid tears
Niger State Governor-elect, Abubakar-Bello
Niger Flood Government spends N674 on relief materials –official
Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar
Sadiq Abubakar Be professional, disciplined, Air Force chief directs personnel
Police confirm 8 dead in flood in Niger
In Niger Flood claims 14 lives — official