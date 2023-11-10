ADVERTISEMENT
NBA President condemns attack on court judge in Gombe, calls for prompt investigation

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president called on the NBA Gombe branch, to work with NBA Security Agencies Relations Committee (NBA SARC) and the Police, to get to the root of the matter.

President of the Nigerian Bar Association, (NBA) Mr Yakubu Maikyau [Voice of Nigeria]

This is contained in a statement on Friday, issued by the NBA National Publicity Secretary, Habeeb Lawal. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three judicial officials including a judge were allegedly assaulted by ”unknown” villagers on November 5 while inspecting a contested land site in Gombe State’s Balanga Local Government Area.

Reacting, the president condemned such attack and called on the NBA Gombe branch, to work in collaboration with the NBA Security Agencies Relations Committee (NBA SARC) and the Police, to get to the root of the matter.

The NBA has confirmed an attack on a judge of the Upper Area Court in Balanga Local Government Area of Gombe State, who was visiting a locus in quo.

“The NBA condemns this attack in unequivocal terms and pledges to ensure that the perpetrators of this criminal contempt of court are apprehended and made to face the full weight of the law,” he said.

The president also called on the Commissioner of Police in Gombe, to get to the root of this incident as soon as possible.

NAN reports that the victims, an Upper Area Court III judge Ayuba Buba-Dalas, lawyer Usman Yahya, and a court staff member, had gone to Degri village to assess the disputed property when they were suddenly set upon by local residents wielding weapons, eyewitnesses claim.

Police authorities say an investigation is underway to apprehend the perpetrators who attacked the judicial officers. The NBA also called for heightened security to protect judges, lawyers and court staff undertaking legitimate duties nationwide.

In the aftermath, legal experts are advising judges and lawyers to arrange sturdier security details when visiting disputed properties to avert attacks. Even routine tasks like levying executions may require extra safeguards.

NBA President condemns attack on court judge in Gombe, calls for prompt investigation

