NBA partners ICCS, launches communication courses for lawyers

Important aspects of communication such as persuasive skills and grammar, will be covered.

The Institute for Continuing Legal Education of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), is set to begin a special series of communication skills training for lawyers nationwide, as part of its plan to enhance excellence in legal practice.

The courses which will be hosted in partnership with the Institute of Communication and Corporate Studies (ICCS), Lagos, will feature some of Nigeria's best known communication experts and legal luminaries who will facilitate the series.

In a press statement, Dr. Austin Tam-George, the Executive Director of ICCS, disclosed that the facilitators in the series include Femi Falana (SAN), George Etomi, the pioneer Chairman of the Section on Business Law of the NBA; Emevwo Biakolo, a Professor of Communication; as well as Dr. Nasiru Tijani, the Deputy Director-General and Head of Campus of the Lagos Law School, among others.

Important aspects of communication such as persuasive skills, grammar, impactful writing, client management, legal research, and mediation skills are among key topics to be covered in the year-long training series which will begin in February 2022, according to the statement.

The statement adds that prospective participants can register at the website of the Institute of Communication and Corporate Studies, (ICCS ) Lagos, which is the accredited institutional partner of the NBA on the training project.

