NBA condemns Umahi for calling Justice Ekwo a 'hatchet man'

The NBA in reaction to the statement, described Umahi’s comment as a national embarrassment.

In the statement signed by the NBA president, Olumide Akpata on Wednesday, March 09, 2022, he stated that Umahi’s reaction to the court judgment by Ekwo was “totally unacceptable.”

Ekwo had on Tuesday delivered judgment in a case filed against Umahi, his deputy, the Independent National Electoral Commission and the All Progressive Congress, by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The judge said the votes Umahi secured when he was elected as governor of the state in 2019, belonged to the PDP.

In December 2020, the PDP had filed a suit contending Umahi’s defection from its party to (APC) having won the 2015 and 2019 elections under its platform.

According to the party, Umahi’s defection was illegal and unconstitutional.

The judge had agreed with the plaintiff and ordered Umahi to vacate office, which led to a swift response from the governor.

Umahi had vowed to report him to the National Judicial Council.

He said, “The judgement was clearly biased and it’s unacceptable. Already there is a judgement from a High Court in Abakaliki and also in Zamfara state which said that a Governor and his Deputy cannot be removed from office on account of their defection to another party."

Part of his claims are that Ekwo had about 10 cases against Ebonyi in his file, but he did not explain to the general public that cases are assigned to judges solely by the Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho.

Akpata said Umahi could have appealed the judgment and not speak harshly about a sitting judge.