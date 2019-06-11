Commodore Suleman Dahun, Navy Spokesman, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He advised the public to steer clear of an online fake list of successful candidates in its 2019 recruitment Aptitude Test.

‘’ The Nigerian navy wishes to alert members of the public of the existence of an online fake list of successful candidates in its 2019 Recruitment Exercise Aptitude Test.

‘’ For the avoidance of doubt, the Nigerian navy has not released the list of successful candidates in the 2019 recruitment exercise.

‘’ Therefore, members of the public are advised to steer clear of these fraudulent sites.

‘’ Furthermore, the list of successful candidates will be conveyed to the public in the mass media,’’ he said.