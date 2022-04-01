RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Navy, NNPC launch special operation to tackle oil theft

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Navy on Friday launched a special operation to stop oil thieves from further sabotaging the nation’s oil and gas installations.

Navy, NNPC launch special operation to tackle oil theft
Navy, NNPC launch special operation to tackle oil theft

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, spoke at the launch of the operation, codenamed “Dakatar Da Barawo” which means ‘stop the thief’ in Hausa Language in Onne, Rivers.

Recommended articles

Gambo, represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Rear Adm. Suleiman Garba, blamed the nation’s economic downturn on attacks on oil and gas facilities by saboteurs.

He said about 40 warships, 200 gunboats, five helicopters and its Special Boat Service (Special Forces) and several other units would participate in the three months operation.

“Operation Dakatar Da Barawo in collaboration with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) will identify where the problem (breach on pipelines) is.

“Secondly, we will track the oil thieves and secure the pipelines for economic prosperity of the country.

“The NNPC is concerned by the reports in the past few months of massive theft of petroleum products purportedly from the pipeline to (illicit) vessels resulting in huge revenue losses,” Gambo said.

He said the navy under his command was fully committed to eliminating all acts of criminalities in Nigeria’s maritime environment and the Gulf of Guinea.

“We will use this operation to dominate the nation’s backwaters through aggressive and intelligence driven patrols.

“The operation will be used to monitor pipelines; block identified strategic estuaries, with focus to preventing the conveyance of stolen crude oil from inshore to sea.

“The navy will also maintain a credible presence along the coastline of areas prone to crude oil theft,” Gambo added.

He said that navy Special Forces aided by aerial surveillance would conduct clearance operations to curb oil theft and illicit dealings in petroleum products in the country.

Gambo said the newly acquired Falcon Eye system had further enhanced the navy’s regional maritime domain awareness capability.

“The system was used to monitor MT Queen of Peace for one month, leading to her eventual interception on March 15 with over three million litres of suspected crude oil,” he noted.

Also speaking, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr Mele Kyari, said the rising oil theft and illegal oil bunkering had affected the operations of the NNPC.

Represented by Mr Ahmed Dikko, the Managing Director of Port Harcourt Refining Company, Kyari said the Federal Government was worried over the escalating scale of attacks on critical oil and gas installations.

“To this end, NNPC reached out to the Nigerian Navy to conduct this special operation to bring this menace to the barest minimum.

“We are open to supporting the navy in any way possible to make sure that this operation is successful to end the monumental revenue losses from activities of oil thieves,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Live in peace with oil companies, Okowa urges host communities

Live in peace with oil companies, Okowa urges host communities

2023: Gov. Mohammed urges religious leaders to intensify prayers

2023: Gov. Mohammed urges religious leaders to intensify prayers

2023: Bello’s presidential declaration excites Nigerians

2023: Bello’s presidential declaration excites Nigerians

APC Councilors in Cross River threaten to defect

APC Councilors in Cross River threaten to defect

Navy, NNPC launch special operation to tackle oil theft

Navy, NNPC launch special operation to tackle oil theft

Analysis of political trends in 2023 presidential campaigns [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Analysis of political trends in 2023 presidential campaigns [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

NPA expects 27 ships with petroleum products at Lagos ports

NPA expects 27 ships with petroleum products at Lagos ports

Okowa cautions against rift between oil companies and host communities

Okowa cautions against rift between oil companies and host communities

Umahi wins as Appeal Court dismisses case, to remain Governor of Ebonyi

Umahi wins as Appeal Court dismisses case, to remain Governor of Ebonyi

Trending

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Kaduna train attack: 'We warned that lives would be lost' - Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, director-general of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation

Abba Kyari rejects food offered to him in Kuje prison

Abba Kyari [Instagram/@abbakyari75]

Terrorists bomb Kaduna-bound train with over 900 passengers on board

Terrorists bomb Abuja-Kaduna train with over 900 passengers onboard. (Daily Post)