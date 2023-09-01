ADVERTISEMENT
Navy hands over vessel with suspected stolen crude oil to EFCC in Delta

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lawan Ado, representative of the EFCC, Port Harcourt, received the vessel on behalf of the anti-graft agency.

Impounded MT TECNE vessel by the NNS DELTA. photo – NAN
Impounded MT TECNE vessel by the NNS DELTA. photo – NAN

The impounded vessel laden with 1,905.8 metric tons of products suspected to be stolen crude oil was handed over to the anti-graft agency on Friday at the Warri Naval Base.

The EFCC consequently handed over the vessel to Showboy Integrated Services, who is now the buyer of the property.

Capt. Solomon Paul, Executive Officer of the NNS DELTA, released the vessel to the representatives of the EFCC on behalf of the Commander, NNS DELTA, Commodore Chindo Yahaya.

Addressing newsmen, Commodore Yahaya said that the vessel was released on the directives from the Naval Headquarters.

He said that the ship was apprehended on April 25, 2017 by the operatives of the NNS DELTA within the Warri waterways.

“It will be recalled that MT TECNE was apprehended on April 25, 2017 for engaging in illegal oil bunkering in the Warri waterways.

“Preliminary investigation reports had it that the vessel was laden with 1,905. 83 metric tonnes of crude oil allegedly stolen. The vessel was earlier handed over to the EFCC for prosecution.

“Consequently, at the end of the court case, the Naval Headquarters has directed the revocation of the product and subsequent release of the vessel to Showboy Integrated Services.

“On this note, I have handed over the vessel to the representatives of the EFCC for subsequent handing over to the Showboy Integrated Services,” he said.

“After successful investigation and prosecution, we are able to secure the condition and the vessel is finally forfeited to the Federal Government.

“And we have auctioned it to Showboy Integrated Services. We are here to hand it over to the company’s representatives,” Ado said.

On his part, Adetokunbo Arowojolu, the representative of Showboy Integrated Services, said that the vessel would be used for legitimate businesses.

Navy hands over vessel with suspected stolen crude oil to EFCC in Delta

