Speaking on Tuesday at the handing over, the Commandment of the School, Rear Adm. Tanko Pani, said the suspects were arrested after continuous surveillance for over 4 months.

“Following continuous surveillance for over 4 months of some dangerous criminal syndicates operating in Kachia and other parts of the State (Kaduna), we were able to conduct simultaneous surgical operations to effect their arrest.

“They were caught in various locations through effective intelligence network in various locations within the State.

”Some of them were caught in isolated forests where they were hibernating, while others were caught in hotels and their houses.

”These criminals are responsible for various criminal activities such as kidnapping, armed banditry and cattle rustling in Kachia and other parts of the State.

”Various items were recovered from them which include weapons, motorbikes and military camouflage uniforms, which they use for their operations,” he said.

Pani said some of the victims of the criminals that were unable to meet their demands were killed while others were either maimed or injured, adding that some of the female victims were raped.

”In line with the mandate of OPERATION YAKI the Kaduna State Internal Security Operations, we are handing over the criminals to the Department of State Services for profiling and further investigation.

”We want to assure Nigerians that the Nigerian Navy will continue to do her best in collaboration with other security agencies to protect lives and properties of citizens of this nation."