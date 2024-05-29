ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Navy hands over smuggled rice to Customs in Badagry

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said the development would further strengthen the cordial relationship that existed between the Nigerian Navy, Customs and other sister agencies.

Lt Cdr. Bitus Zoaka, the Base Operating Officer, representing the Commanding Officer, Forward Operating Base of Nigerian Navy, Badagry hands over papers and unspecified number of foreign rice seized by the command to DC ID Musa, the Officer in Charge of Enforcement, Seme Area Command on Wednesday in Badagry [NAN]
Lt Cdr. Bitus Zoaka, the Base Operating Officer, representing the Commanding Officer, Forward Operating Base of Nigerian Navy, Badagry hands over papers and unspecified number of foreign rice seized by the command to DC ID Musa, the Officer in Charge of Enforcement, Seme Area Command on Wednesday in Badagry [NAN]

Recommended articles

Lt Cdr Bitus Zoaka, the Base Operating Officer, representing the Commanding Officer, Navy Captain Augustus Amakiri, said the patrol team of the Base seized the rice on May 14.

According to him, at about 2.35 p.m. on May 14, the base patrol team on assignment to curb illegalities in the Area of Operations (AOO) intercepted some vehicles laden with large quantities of foreign rice at Aradagun, Badagry.

“The products were suspected to have been smuggled into Nigeria from Benin Republic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No suspects were arrested as they fled on sighting our patrol team.

“The adjoining communities were also searched, but no smuggled products or suspects were found,” he said.

Zoaka said they were handing over the smuggled rice to the Seme Area Command of Nigeria Customs.

“This is in line with the Harmonised Standard Procedures on Arrest, Detention and Prosecution, 2016.

“In line with the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla’s mission, the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Mustapha Hala Hassan on Nov.9, 2023 launched Opération Water Guard.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This operation is aimed at denying smugglers and other criminal elements the freedom of action within Western Naval Command AOO to ensure security and economic stability in the region while fulfilling the Nigerian Navy’s constitutional roles.

“Accordingly, these sustained efforts of FOB Base Badagry are all geared towards complying with CNS Strategic Directive 2023-6 which is to ensure a safe and secure operational environment in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea for economic activities to thrive,” he said.

Deputy Comptroller I D Musa, the Officer in Charge of Enforcement, Seme Area Command, received the seized items on behalf of the Area Controller of Customs, Comptroller Timi Bomodi.

He said there was no hiding place for smugglers any longer.

He said the development would further strengthen the cordial relationship that existed between the Nigerian Navy, Customs and other sister agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the seizure has sent a signal to smugglers that when agencies of government come together, there is no hiding place for smugglers.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Notorious terrorists’ commander, Lawal Kwalba surrenders to troops in Kaduna

Notorious terrorists’ commander, Lawal Kwalba surrenders to troops in Kaduna

APC appreciates Nigerians for supporting Tinubu

APC appreciates Nigerians for supporting Tinubu

Navy hands over smuggled rice to Customs in Badagry

Navy hands over smuggled rice to Customs in Badagry

Group blasts NAFDAC for ignoring Reps resolution on sachet alcohol ban

Group blasts NAFDAC for ignoring Reps resolution on sachet alcohol ban

Breast ironing, culture that defies modernism

Breast ironing, culture that defies modernism

Lagos workers deserve living wage, Labour Party tells Sanwo-Olu

Lagos workers deserve living wage, Labour Party tells Sanwo-Olu

FG has reduced number of out-of-school children – French Village

FG has reduced number of out-of-school children – French Village

Unknown gunmen abduct 2 Benue university students

Unknown gunmen abduct 2 Benue university students

Tinubu inaugurates NASS library, resource centre

Tinubu inaugurates NASS library, resource centre

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jonah had no case to answer, but he spent 4 extra years awaiting trial in prison [Ejiro Eyanohonre]

Jonah sat in prison awaiting trial 4 years after he should have already been released

Tigran Gambaryan in court [Reuters]

Court unable to proceed with Binance Executive Gambaryan's case due to his absence

Female prison inmates [PM News Nigeria]

Female prison admissions rise by 4.82% in Nigeria

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

Abba Kyari finally gets bail after 27 months in detention