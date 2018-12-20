The dismissed personnel are: Petty Officer Ekong Samuel, Leading Seaman Elijah Sagwada and Seaman Usman Shuaibu.

Briefing newsmen in Warri, the Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS), Delta, Cdr. Ibrahim Dewu, said that the personnel were also sentenced to five months imprisonment each by the Navy Court Martial.

According to him, the convicted personnel will be handed over to the authorities of the Nigerian Prisons in Okere, Warri.

Dewu said that the navy would not shield any of its personnel who indulged in criminal activities.

He said the affected personnel were apprehended in June at Mieka Jetty, Warri South where they were posted to on keeping duty.

Dewu said that the convicts were tried in accordance with the navy standard rules.

He said that sometimes in June, some personnel posted to Mieka Jetty on keeping duty were caught stealing some of the equipment in that jetty.

“When the report was made to the base, they were apprehended alongside their civilian collaborators.

“Investigation was carried out and a court martial was recommended to try the three personnel from NNS Delta.

“What you see today is the sentence that was given after the court martial.

“We are carrying out the naval procedure for a dismissal, and we are going to send them to prison after the dismissal.

“They were first dismissed, after which they were de-kitted and now they are going to serve five months jail term in prison.

“The Nigerian Navy has never and will never condone any case of indiscipline, especially issues that will bring disrepute to the service,” he said.