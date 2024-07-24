ADVERTISEMENT
Navy arrests 2 oil thieves for operating illegal bunkering sites in their homes

News Agency Of Nigeria

Igbo described the operation as timely, adding that the product was already packaged for sale.

The Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder in Port Harcourt, Commodore Desmond Igbo, said this on Wednesday when he took newsmen to the site in the Okwuzi community of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area on Wednesday.

Igbo said that during a raid on the building, the naval operatives discovered 200,000 litres of illegally refined diesel stored in the compound.

“The operation was conducted based on credible intelligence, leading us to a private compound used solely for illegal refining of petroleum products.

“About 200,000 litres of illegally refined diesel, bagged in sacks, are suspected to be a product of crude oil siphoned from pipelines in the area,” he said.

Igbo described the operation as timely, adding that the product was already packaged for sale.

“We arrested the owner of the property and one of his workers, while efforts are ongoing to arrest others involved in the criminal act.

“Recall that a few weeks ago, the Nigerian Navy relaunched phase three of Operation Delta Sanity aimed at curbing crude oil theft, illegal bunkering and related illicit activities in the Niger Delta.

“The stealing of crude oil is bad for the economy, and so, NNS Pathfinder is determined to apprehend those undermining the nation’s economy, whether on land or water,” Igbo said.

He further said that the suspects would be handed over to the prosecuting agencies.

According to him, the illegal bunkering site has been sealed while the investigation commences.

He said that the navy had been challenged to increase the country’s crude oil output to meet the OPEC quota of 1.5 million barrels per day for this year.

Igbo said that the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Oglala, has charged naval forces to enhance surveillance around the oil installations to meet the target.

“Therefore, youths are cautioned to avoid being used as tools for sabotaging the nation’s economy through oil theft, pipeline vandalism, illegal bunkering and other illegal activities,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

