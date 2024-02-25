Navy arrests 2 suspected fuel smugglers, seizes 5,100 litres of petrol

The Commanding Officer of the base, Navy Capt. Uche Aneke, handed over the suspects, the boat and the petrol over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ibaka on Sunday.

Aneke said a patrol team of the Navy arrested the suspects on Feb. 22 following an intelligence report about suspected smuggling activities in the area.

“Patrolling Naval gunboats were deployed to intercept the wooden boat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the boat were the two suspected smugglers and 5,100 litres of petrol concealed under bags of yams, cartons of drinks, other beverages and several cartons of floor tiles, all covered with tarpaulin,’’ he said.

Aneke warned individuals and groups involved in the illegal business to desist or prepare to face the wrath of the law.

He also warned criminals to steer clear of Nigeria’s territorial waters, stressing that security agencies would not condone illegal activities in the country’s coastal areas.