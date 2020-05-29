The Navy Director of Information, Commodore Suleman Dahun, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the major reshuffling affected 110 senior officers, consisting of 33 Rear Admirals and 77 Commodores.

Dahun said the new Chief of Policy and Plans Naval Headquarters is Rear Adm. Ifeola Mohammed.

He said Rear Adm. Obi Ofodile, formerly Director of Plans, Defence Headquarters, has been re-appointed to Defence Headquarters as Chief of Defence Administration.

“While Rear Adm. Matthew Emuekpere, formerly Deputy Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, moves to Naval Headquarters as Chief of Naval Transformation.

“Rear Adm. Ahamefule Eluwa, who was a Directing Staff at National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru-Jos, resumes as Admiral Superintendent, Naval Doctrine and Assessment Centre,” he said.

Navy appoints 110 senior officers. [Twitter/@NigNavyToday]

Dahun said the re-organisation also affected Rear Adm. Segun Adebari, who has been posted to Defence Headquarters as Director of Plans from Nigerian Navy Holdings Limited.

He said Rear Adm. Abubakar Al-Hassan, formerly Director of Development, Defence Headquarters, has been appointed as Admiral Superintendent, Naval Ordnance Depot, while Rear Adm. Francis Isaac is the new Navy Secretary at Naval Headquarters.

“Also Rear Adm. Abdullahi Adamu, the immediate past Admiral Superintendent, Naval Ordnance Depot, moves to Defence Headquarters as Director of Search and Rescue.

“Rear Adm. Maurice Eno, who was the Admiral Superintendent, Naval Doctrine and Assessment Centre, has been posted to Defence Headquarters as Director of Development.

“Rear Adm. Frederick Ogu, formerly Navy Secretary, Naval Headquarters, is the new Flag Officer, Commanding Naval Training Command,” he said.

Dahun said Surgeon Rear Adm. Lawan Adams is now the new Director, Medical Services of the Nigerian Navy, while Rear Adm. Abraham Adaji, who was the Director of Training, Naval Headquarters, resumes as Group Managing Director of Nigerian Navy Holdings Limited.

He said Rear Adm. Elkanah Jaiyeola, formerly Fleet Commander, Headquarters Western Fleet, has been appointed as Moderator at NIPSS, Kuru, Jos.

“Similarly, Rear Adm. Baribuma Kole, formerly Fleet Commander, Eastern Fleet, is now the Director of Foreign Liaison Desk at Naval Headquarters.

“Rear Adm. Ibikunle Olaiya, the immediate past Director of Operations, Naval Headquarters, is the new Chief of Training and Operations, Naval Headquarters, while Rear Adm. Othaniel Filafa moves to Naval Headquarters as Director of Veteran Affairs,” he said.

He said Rear Adm. Akinga Ayafa has been re-appointed Director, Recruitment, Release and Reserve at Naval Headquarters, while Rear Adm. Nuhu Bala resumes at Naval Headquarters as Director of Transformation.

“Rear Adm. Barabutemegha Gbassa, formerly the Chief Staff Officer, Headquarters Logistics Command, has been posted to Defence Headquarters as Director of Project Monitoring.

“Rear Adm. Sileranda Lassa, the immediate past Director of Project Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate at Naval Headquarters is the new Flag Officer, Commanding Logistics Command.

“Rear Adm. Danjuma Moses has been appointed as the Fleet Commander, Headquarters Western Fleet, while Rear Adm. Muhammad Nagenu is now the Director, Project Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate at Naval Headquarters,” he said.

Dahun said Rear Adm. Vincent Okeke, formerly Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) VICTORY, has been appointed as Director of Education, Defence Headquarters.

“Similarly, the new postings moved Rear Adm. Yakubu Wambai from Defence Headquarters to Naval Headquarters as Director of Training,

“While Rear Adm. Emmanuel Beckley has been re-appointed Director, Combat Policy and Tactics at Naval Headquarters,” he said.

He said Rear Adm. Perry Onwuzulike resumes as the Fleet Commander, Headquarters Eastern Fleet, while Rear Adm. Murtala Bashir, formerly the Chief Staff Officer, Headquarters Western Naval Command, moves to Naval Headquarters as Director of Operations.

Dahun also said Rear Adm. Tanko Pani is now the Chief Staff Officer, Headquarters Western Naval Command, while Rear Adm. Chukwu Okafor has been re-appointed to the Naval Headquarters as the Hydrographer of the Nigerian Navy.

“In another development, Rear Adm. Ibrahim Dewu, formerly Commander, NNS DELTA, resumes as Managing Director, Nigerian Navy Hotel and Suites Limited,

“While Rear Adm. Monday Unurhiere, the immediate past Commander, NNS JUBILEE, becomes the Deputy Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji,” he said.

He said the former Commandant, Nigerian Naval College, Onne, Rear Adm. Joseph Akpan, resumes at Naval Headquarters (Naval Safety and Standards) as Director, Records Return and Analysis.

Dahun added that Rear Adm. Olumuyiwa Olotu, who was Commander, NNS LUGARD, is the new Chief Staff Officer, Headquarters Logistics Command.