Navy alerts public on fraudulent recruitment websites

The Nigerian Navy (NN), has alerted the public of the existence of fraudulent websites, offering recruitment opportunities in its ongoing Basic Training School (NNBTS) Batch 33 recruitment exercise.
The Navy wants Nigerians to visit only its official site.
The Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Suleman Dahun, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
"Against this background, it has become necessary to advise members of the public to only visit the official recruitment website - https://joinnigeriannavy.com/application-guidelines/ for the purpose of the online registration of the exercise."
The NN also reiterated that the online registration for the NNBTS Batch Recruitment Exercise, had since commenced on January 3, and would close on February 13.
